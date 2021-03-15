Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington agree to one-year, $10 million deal

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick will join a ninth team in his long NFL career.

The quarterback has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that could grow to $12 million with incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Washington entered free agency seeking a veteran to join Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen in the quarterbacks room. They found who they were looking for in Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, 38, spent the past two seasons in Miami. He started 20 games for the Dolphins, including seven in 2020 while grooming rookie Tua Tagovailoa for the job.

In 16 seasons, Fitzpatrick has started 146 games and completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 34,977 yards with 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.