Report: Titans have reached agreement with Bud Dupree

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans, who made only 19 sacks last season, should see more than that this season after their free agent agreements Monday.

They agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with former Colts defensive end Denico Autry earlier in the day. Now, comes news that the Titans have in fact reached agreement with former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree.

It’s a $16.5 million a year deal on a multi-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Dupree played last season under the franchise tag after the Steelers and Dupree’s representation failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal.

But Dupree torn his ACL in the Steelers’ Week 12 game against the Ravens.

He finished 2020 with eight sacks in 11 games.

Dupree leaves Pittsburgh after six seasons, 66 starts, 231 tackles, 39.5 sacks, an interception, 11 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles.

He has never made a Pro Bowl, including in 2019 when Dupree totaled a career-best 11.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 68 tackles.