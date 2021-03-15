Report: Titans, Kendall Lamm agree to two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million

Getty Images

The Titans are not just concentrating on upgrading their pass rush. They also are working on improving the depth in their offensive line.

Tennessee has reached agreement with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Titans reached agreements with pass rushers Denico Autry and Bud Dupree earlier in the night.

Lamm, 28, leaves Cleveland after two seasons. He played 15 games with one start in 2020, seeing action on 116 offensive snaps and 68 on special teams.

Lamm signed with the Texans in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State. He spent his first four seasons with the Texans, starting 24 of 55 games he played.