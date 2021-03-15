Report: Titans making strong push for Bud Dupree

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in February that the team needs more out of their pass rush and he’s prioritizing that area early in the free agency negotiating window.

The team has agreed to a deal with defensive end Denico Autry and they are reportedly in hot pursuit of another defensive free agent.

NFL Media reports that the Titans are making a “strong push” to sign Bud Dupree. They are trying to close out an agreement, but other teams remain in the bidding for the Steelers edge rusher.

Dupree was franchise-tagged after 11.5 sacks in the 2019 season and had eight sacks in 11 games last season before tearing his ACL.