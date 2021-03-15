Report: Titans signing Denico Autry to three-year, $21.5 million deal

Getty Images

The Titans made only 19 sacks last season with Harold Landry leading the team with 5.5. Improving the pass rush was one of the top goals for the Titans this offseason.

To that end, they have agreed to terms with Denico Autry on a three-year deal worth $21.5 million with $9 million guaranteed, NFL Media reports.

Autry, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Colts. He played 40 games and totaled 102 tackles, 20 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He spent his first four seasons with the Raiders.

His five-sack season in 2017 earned him a three-year, $17.8 million deal with the Colts, where he became a solid performer and one of the top free agent defensive linemen on the market this time around.