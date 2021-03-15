Report: Vikings agree to one-year deal with Nick Vigil

Getty Images

The Vikings are working on shoring up a defense that finished 27th in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed last season.

They agreed to terms with former Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson earlier Monday.

Now, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Vikings are adding former Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year deal that includes more than $1 million guaranteed.

Vigil, 27, spent only one season with the Chargers. He played 15 games with two starts, seeing action on 312 defensive snaps and 216 on special teams.

Vigil recorded 50 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

He began his career in Cincinnati after the Bengals made him a third-round choice in 2016.