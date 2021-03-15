Romeo Okwara re-signs with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions will have Romeo Okwara on hand to help with their kneecap biting in the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Okwara has agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal to remain with the Lions. The edge rusher was No. 40 on PFT’s list of the top free agents.

Okwara was claimed off of waivers by the Lions in 2018 after recording one sack in two seasons with the Giants. He had 7.5 sacks in his first year with Detroit and posted 10 last season after dropping to 1.5 sacks in 2019.

The new deal will allow Okwara to continue playing on the same defensive line with his brother. Julian Okwara was a third-round pick by the Lions last year.