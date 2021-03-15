Ronald Darby agrees to three-year deal with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos are bringing in free agent cornerback Ronald Darby.

According to multiple reports, Darby has agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $30 million, with $19.5 guaranteed.

This will be Darby’s fourth team, having spent time with the Bills, Eagles, and Washington. He played the 2020 season with the Football Team, recording 16 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Darby has eight career interceptions and 81 passes defensed in 73 games. The 27-year-old cornerback was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft.