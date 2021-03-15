Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Taysom Hill‘s recent restructuring created just enough cap space for the Saints to sign his competition.

Per multiple reports, the Saints have re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Winston will earn “up to” $12 million.

Hill, in contrast, make a real $12 million.

The base value was not leaked, which likely means it’s nothing to brag about. The triggers for getting to $12 million also weren’t leaked.

Hill agreed to a new deal on Sunday that created $7.75 million in cap space for the Saints.

Coach Sean Payton has said he wants to see Winston compete for the starting job. The first overall pick in the 2015 draft — who has a 5,000-yard season to go with being the NFL’s first ever quarterback with at least 30 touchdown passes and at least 30 interceptions — has shown that he can get it done, and he has had a full year in the New Orleans system.