Saints re-sign James Hurst

The Saints found multiple ways to use offensive lineman James Hurst during the 2020 season and they’ll be able to come up with some more over the next few years as well.

The team announced that Hurst has signed on for three more years in New Orleans. No financial terms were announced.

Hurst spent his first six seasons with the Ravens and joined the Saints as a free agent last year. He made five starts for the Saints at three different positions. He was their left tackle twice, a sixth offensive lineman twice, and the left guard once. Hurst has also played right tackle during his career, so his versatility makes him a valuable reserve piece.

Hurst was the only Saints lineman on track for unrestricted free agency this offseason.