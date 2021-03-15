Sean Payton wants to see Jameis Winston “competing to be that guy”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2021, 9:51 AM EDT
The Saints have quarterback Taysom Hill under contract, with a deal that pays out a very real $12 million and change for 2021 and a very fake $140 million for 2022 through 2025. As of noon ET, quarterback Jameis Winston officially can negotiate with other teams.

The Saints would like to keep Winston. And the Saints want to see if Winston can become the starter.

“Jameis Winston, we had a good year to work with, and he’s someone — I said it on record already — we’d like to sign back,” coach Sean Payton told former NFL kicker often Andersen last month in an episode of the Great Dane Nation Podcast. “I’d like to see him competing to be that guy.”

That meshes with things Payton previously has said about Winston. Payton views Winston as a competitor for the quarterback job.

The contract that the Saints eventually give to Winston, if he accepts it, will shed some light on how he’s regarded. If he makes significantly less than Hill, then the message could be that it’s Hill’s job to lose.

Payton also may be willing to use both guys, something Payton has done in recent years with Hill and Drew Brees.

The first step will be keeping Winston. Given that Winston doesn’t seem to have a clear path to a starting job anywhere else, staying put could be his best play, both in the short term and over the long haul.

If not Winston, the Saints will surely look for some other veteran quarterback to compete with and/or supplement Hill. Whether it’s Andy Dalton or Tyrod Taylor or someone else, there’s value to any quarterback in spending time with Payton and the Saints.

11 responses to “Sean Payton wants to see Jameis Winston “competing to be that guy”

  1. I feel for you Saints fans. As a Packer fan, great QB play is something you grow used to. I can’t imagine reading a PFT post about Matt LeFluer talking about Sam Darnold competing with Jordan Love for the starting spot. Hang in there!

  3. Be very careful what you wish for Payton. I say this as a former Winston supporter. All the talent in the world from the neck down. Upstairs? Not so much. Check out his final Bucs presser after ending the season with ANOTHER pick six.

  4. The entire nfc south also wants him to be the guy. I see a 7 win season on the horizon.

  7. Winston has shown he can throw for yards and score TDs.. if only he can cut those turnovers in half. Easier said than done.

  10. Winston appears to be fool’s gold at this point in his NFL career. His turnovers negate whatever positive abilities he has. It’s an issue he couldn’t correct in college and hasn’t been able to correct in the NFL – no surprise there.

    There’s a reason Tampa didn’t pick up his 5th year option. Mariota would be a better option at this point.

  11. That’s Sean Payton’s way a saying he doesn’t have confidence in Taysom Hill being a fulltime starting QB. Taysom Hill is a less talented version of Lamar Jackson, good for a couple gimmick plays a game. But, play him fulltime as a QB and teams will figure him out.

