Shaq Barrett: I’m going back to Tampa

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are doing a good job of keeping the band together.

Shortly after the negotiating window with free agents opened on Monday, pass rusher Shaq Barrett texted Josina Anderson with news that should make Bucs fans pretty happy. Barrett, who signed with the team in 2019 and played under the franchise tag in 2020, says he’s coming back.

“I am going back to Tampa,” Barrett wrote.

There’s no word on any terms of the deal, which comes after the team re-signed linebacker Lavonte David and used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. An extension for quarterback Tom Brady helped free up cap space and the team is set to bring back the core of the Super Bowl LV champs for another run.