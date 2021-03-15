Steelers, G.M. Kevin Colbert agree to a one-year extension

Getty Images

Long-time Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert has in recent years operated on a one-year-at-a-time arrangement with the team, at his preference. Colbert and the team have agreed to at least one more year.

The Steelers have announced that Colbert has signed a one-year extension. He’ll be with the team at least through the 2022 draft.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a release. “Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year.”

The 64-year-old Colbert enters his 22nd season with the team. He became the G.M. eleven years ago.

“It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years,” Colbert said. “I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal — to win another Super Bowl — has never been greater.”

Colbert has had a key role in the building and maintenance of a team that consistently contends. The Steelers have won two more Super Bowls during his time with the team.