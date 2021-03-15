T.Y. Hilton: Colts told me they want a chance to match any offer

Getty Images

The NFL’s negotiating period has opened, which means any pending free agents are now free to receive offers from other teams.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is on the open market for the first time after spending the first nine years of his career with Indianapolis. The Colts have been clear that they value the wide receiver, with head coach Frank Reich saying recently that the club would like to have Hilton end his career in Indianapolis.

To that end, Josina Anderson reported Monday that she spoke with Hilton and the wide receiver noted the Colts still have interest in retaining him.

“I spoke with [G.M.] Chris [Ballard] before I left town last Tuesday. He told me he would at least like a chance to match any potential offer I get on the market,” Hilton said. “I’m just gonna let other teams do their due diligence at this point.”

Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards with five touchdowns in 2020, playing 15 games. He has five 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé — the last of which was in 2018 when he caught 76 passes for 1,270 yards with six TDs.

Hilton is third on the franchise list in receiving yards with 9,360, behind Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345).