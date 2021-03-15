Terrence Brooks agrees to deal with Texans

Getty Images

Safety Terrence Brooks is headed to Houston.

Brooks’ agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client has come to agreement on a one-year deal with the Texans. The deal comes with a base salary of $2 million.

Brooks played 29 games with the Patriots over the last two seasons, so Texans General Manager Nick Caserio is very familiar with the safety’s play. He had 47 tackles and an interception while seeing time as a reserve and on special teams.

“They’re getting that old-school, physical football player. I love to play football. I love to play the game. Every time I step between those lines, I’m a fast, hard-nosed hitter and a do-it-all kind of guy,” Brooks said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Brooks is set to be joined in the move from New England to Houston by tackle Marcus Cannon. The Patriots and Texans agreed to a trade sending Cannon to the Texans over the weekend.