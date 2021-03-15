Texans to sign Andre Roberts

Getty Images

Veteran receiver and return man Andre Roberts is heading to Houston.

The Texans will sign Roberts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Roberts spent the last two years in Buffalo and has also had stints with the Cardinals, Washington, Lions, Falcons and Jets. His best season as a return man came in 2018, when he led the NFL in both punt return average and kickoff return yards. As a receiver he hasn’t been used much in recent years, but he’s been a starting wide receiver in the past.

The 33-year-old Roberts has been a productive enough return man that he has more than 10,000 all-purpose yards in his career.