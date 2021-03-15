Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2021 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.
1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys announced a new deal with Prescott on March 8, and reports indicate it’s a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed.)
2. Bears receiver Allen Robinson (The Bears used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 9.)
3. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (The Giants used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)
4. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos used the franchise tag on Simmons on March 5.)
5. Buccaneers edge Shaq Barrett (The Buccaneers re-signed Barrett to a four-year deal on March 15.)
6. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin on March 9.)
7. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay
8. 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams
9. Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (The Panthers used the franchise tag on Moton on March 9.)
10. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (The Bucs agreed with David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on March 9.)
11. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (The Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal on March 1.)
12. Vikings safety Anthony Harris
13. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington announced March 8 that it will apply the franchise tag to Scherff for a second consecutive year.)
14. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry
15. Ravens edge Matthew Judon (The Patriots agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract with Judon that includes $32 million over the first two years.)
16. Bengals edge Carl Lawson
17. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
18. Saints safety Marcus Williams (The Saints used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)
19. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick
20. Packers center Corey Linsley
21. Patriots guard Joe Thuney
22. Saints edge Trey Hendrickson
23 Rams edge Leonard Floyd
24. Steelers edge Bud Dupree
25. Bills linebacker Matt Milano (Agreed to a 4-year, $44 million deal to remain with Bills on March 11.)
26. Packers running back Aaron Jones (Agreed to a 4-year, $48 million deal to remain with Packers on March 14.)
27. Rams safety John Johnson
28. Jets safety Marcus Maye (The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye on March 8.)
29. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
30. Titans receiver Corey Davis
31. Bengals cornerback William Jackson III
32. Rams cornerback Troy Hill
33. Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin
34. Ravens edge Yannick Ngakoue
35. Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (Agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with New England on March 15.)
36. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis
37. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz
38. Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (Agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal to remain with Buffalo on March 12.)
39. Texans receiver Will Fuller
40. Lions edge Romeo Okwara (Agreed to three-year, $39 million deal to remain with Detroit on March 15.)
41. Lions receiver Marvin Jones
42. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (Agreed to a one-year deal to remain with New England on March 12.)
43. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap
44. Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson
45. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye
46. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky
47. Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton
48. Patriots center David Andrews
49. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
50. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
51. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney
52. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel
53. Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy
54. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva
55. Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 8.)
56. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton
57. Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher
58. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton
59. Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie
60. Rams tight end Gerald Everett
61. Giants guard Kevin Zeitler (Agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens on March 15.)
62. Jets cornerback Brian Poole
63. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown
64. Colts edge Justin Houston
65. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright
66. Lions linebacker Jared Davis
67. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram
68. Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders
69. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes
70. Titans cornerback Desmond King
71. Browns edge Olivier Vernon
72. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby
73. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett
74. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman
75. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake
76. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan
77. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
78. Seahawks running back Chris Carson
79. Bills guard Jon Feliciano (Agreed to three-year, $17 million deal with the Bills on March 14.)
80. Falcons center Alex Mack
81. Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins
82. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette
83. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker
84. Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman
85. Jets receiver Breshad Perriman
86. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds
87. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
88. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson
89. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar
90. Ravens edge Tyus Bowser
91. Colts edge Denico Autry
92. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
93. Dolphins center Ted Karras
94. Panthers running back Mike Davis
95. Bucs receiver Antonio Brown
96. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder
97. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander
98. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland
99. Chiefs center Austin Reiter
100. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh