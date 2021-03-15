Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2021 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys announced a new deal with Prescott on March 8, and reports indicate it’s a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed.)

2. Bears receiver Allen Robinson (The Bears used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 9.)

3. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (The Giants used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)

4. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos used the franchise tag on Simmons on March 5.)

5. Buccaneers edge Shaq Barrett (The Buccaneers re-signed Barrett to a four-year deal on March 15.)

6. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin on March 9.)

7. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay

8. 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams

9. Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (The Panthers used the franchise tag on Moton on March 9.)

10. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (The Bucs agreed with David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on March 9.)

11. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (The Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal on March 1.)

12. Vikings safety Anthony Harris

13. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington announced March 8 that it will apply the franchise tag to Scherff for a second consecutive year.)

14. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry

15. Ravens edge Matthew Judon (The Patriots agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract with Judon that includes $32 million over the first two years.)

16. Bengals edge Carl Lawson

17. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

18. Saints safety Marcus Williams (The Saints used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)

19. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick

20. Packers center Corey Linsley

21. Patriots guard Joe Thuney

22. Saints edge Trey Hendrickson

23 Rams edge Leonard Floyd

24. Steelers edge Bud Dupree

25. Bills linebacker Matt Milano (Agreed to a 4-year, $44 million deal to remain with Bills on March 11.)

26. Packers running back Aaron Jones (Agreed to a 4-year, $48 million deal to remain with Packers on March 14.)

27. Rams safety John Johnson

28. Jets safety Marcus Maye (The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye on March 8.)

29. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

30. Titans receiver Corey Davis

31. Bengals cornerback William Jackson III

32. Rams cornerback Troy Hill

33. Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin

34. Ravens edge Yannick Ngakoue

35. Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (Agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with New England on March 15.)

36. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis

37. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz

38. Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (Agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal to remain with Buffalo on March 12.)

39. Texans receiver Will Fuller

40. Lions edge Romeo Okwara (Agreed to three-year, $39 million deal to remain with Detroit on March 15.)

41. Lions receiver Marvin Jones

42. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (Agreed to a one-year deal to remain with New England on March 12.)

43. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap

44. Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

45. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye

46. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

47. Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton

48. Patriots center David Andrews

49. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

50. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

51. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney

52. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel

53. Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy

54. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

55. Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 8.)

56. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton

57. Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher

58. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

59. Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

60. Rams tight end Gerald Everett

61. Giants guard Kevin Zeitler (Agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens on March 15.)

62. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

63. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown

64. Colts edge Justin Houston

65. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright

66. Lions linebacker Jared Davis

67. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram

68. Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders

69. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes

70. Titans cornerback Desmond King

71. Browns edge Olivier Vernon

72. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby

73. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett

74. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

75. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake

76. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan

77. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

78. Seahawks running back Chris Carson

79. Bills guard Jon Feliciano (Agreed to three-year, $17 million deal with the Bills on March 14.)

80. Falcons center Alex Mack

81. Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins

82. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

83. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker

84. Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman

85. Jets receiver Breshad Perriman

86. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds

87. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

88. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson

89. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar

90. Ravens edge Tyus Bowser

91. Colts edge Denico Autry

92. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

93. Dolphins center Ted Karras

94. Panthers running back Mike Davis

95. Bucs receiver Antonio Brown

96. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder

97. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander

98. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

99. Chiefs center Austin Reiter

100. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh