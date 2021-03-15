Restructuring Anthony Barr’s contract clears $2.9 million for Vikings

Getty Images

Linebacker Anthony Barr and the Vikings worked out the details of a revised contract that will speed up Barr’s return to free agency.

Word that Barr’s deal would be restructured came on Sunday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported the specifics of how the contract will be altered on Monday.

Barr’s salary and bonuses will be cut from $12.9 million to $10 million with a fully guaranteed base salary of $9.4 million. Barr has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus.

In exchange for the pay cut, Barr’s contract will be up after the 2021 season and he will hit free agency next year. He was originally under contract through the 2023 season.

Barr missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing his pectoral. The 2021 season will be his eighth with the Vikings.