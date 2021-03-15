Vikings have had initial discussions with Adam Thielen about a restructuring

Getty Images

The Vikings have some cap space, but it wouldn’t hurt to have more. The Vikings could be doing it via a restructuring of receiver Adam Thielen‘s contract.

Per a league source, the Vikings and Thielen have had some initial discussions about a revised deal.

Under contract for four more years, the Vikings could convert a large chunk of Thielen’s $11.1 million salary into a signing bonus. With the minimum salary at $1.075 million, $10.025 million could become a bonus. Adding a voidable year would cut the cap number from the payment to $2 million for 2021, creating more than $8 million in cap space.

Thielen, a local product who when from uninvited to the Combine to undrafted to star player, provides the perfect complement to Justin Jefferson, a gamebreaker who already is one of the best in the league.