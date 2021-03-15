Vikings won’t tender Chad Beebe, but want him back

Getty Images

Receiver Chad Beebe, the son of former NFL receiver Don Beebe, has established himself as a member of the Vikings. Due to become a restricted free agent, however, Chad Beebe hasn’t done enough to get the Vikings to extend an RFA tender offer.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings won’t make a tender offer to Beebe in order to automatically retain contractual rights to him. To keep a right to match, the Vikings needed to offer $2.133 million on a one-year deal. A tender of $3.384 million would have given the Vikings a right to match and a second-round pick as compensation.

The Vikings instead will have to find a way to persuade Beebe to stick around despite any attention he may get on the open market. Per Tomasson, the Vikings want to keep him.

The 26-year-old Buffalo native who played college football at Northern Illinois was undrafted in 2018. The Vikings offered him a contract after a tryout during a rookie minicamp.

In 2020, Beebe caught 20 passes for 201 yards in 14 games, including a pair of touchdowns. He also returned nine punts in 2020.