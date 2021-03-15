Welcome to free agency

Getty Images

The deals become official on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. But teams and players can strike them now.

The legal tampering period has begun as of noon ET. Although it’s not actual free agency, it’s close enough.

Here’s why: Teams immediately will begin calling their targets at various positions and making offers, with limited time for the agents of the players to accept. If the player who is Plan A at a given position says no, the team moves on to Plan B, and so on.

Thus, there’s a good chance plenty of deals will be done today.

This year, the reduced cap space may cause some players to wait. It also could cause others to take what they can get while they can get it.

Either way, they’re off.