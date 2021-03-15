Yannick Ngakoue agrees to two-year deal with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue have moved from close to an agreement on a contract to agreement on a contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ngakoue has agreed to a two-year deal. He’ll make $26 million in Las Vegas.

Ngakoue will be reunited with Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley once he officially signs his contract. Bradley was Ngakoue’s first NFL head coach with the Jaguars.

The Raiders will be Ngakoue’s fourth team since the start of the 2019 season. He played that year for the Jaguars and was traded to the Vikings last year after being franchise tagged in Jacksonville. He was traded to the Ravens during the season.

Ngakoue had eight sacks in 15 overall games in 2020 and has 45.5 sacks since entering the league as a 2016 third-round pick. He also has 145 tackles, 18 forced fumbles, two interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.