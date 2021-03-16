Andy Dalton’s arrival doesn’t sway the betting markets in Chicago’s favor

The Bears added a quarterback today. It didn’t change their perception in the betting markets for 2021, at least not for the better.

The folks at PointsBet have kept the Bears at 45-1 to win the Super Bowl after the addition of Andy Dalton. At least one other sportsbook, William Hill, dropped the Bears from 40-1 to 50-1 after the Dalton arrival.

It doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter in 2021, but it’s leaning that way. Even if the Bears take a quarterback with the 20th pick in the draft, Dalton seems to have the inside track to start the season as the starter, with the rookie not playing — at least not initially.

The Bears could have done worse than Dalton. He led the Bengals to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, and he performed well at times in place of Dak Prescott during his 2020 stint with the Cowboys.

Dalton will see the Bengals for the second straight year since leaving Cincinnati. Last year, he beat his former team 30-7. This year, the Bengals will visit Chicago.

  1. The HC and GM will surely be fired after the season.
    Andy Dalton is NOT going to get it done.

  2. Give the Bears credit, they’re consistent at doing all the little things to stay in contention for last place in the NFC North.

  4. I actually kinda feel sorry for Dalton. Bears fans are about the most patient and forgiving group there is (probably because the bar for QBs has always been so low) but the sense is a lot of them are close to the point of checking out. He and Foles are both good, God-fearing family men but unless they can literally works miracles in that joke of a Matt Nagy scheme against a brutal schedule they are going to get chewed up by the Chicago media and fans. The anger needs to go to Phillips, Pace and Nagy but Dalton and/or Foles will take the brunt of it as the faces on the field.

  5. nnagi says:
    March 16, 2021 at 8:02 pm

    Unfortunately, Dalton is toast

    __________________________

    Fortunately the Bears play the Lions twice a year.

