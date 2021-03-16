Andy Dalton’s arrival doesn’t sway the betting markets in Chicago’s favor

Getty Images

The Bears added a quarterback today. It didn’t change their perception in the betting markets for 2021, at least not for the better.

The folks at PointsBet have kept the Bears at 45-1 to win the Super Bowl after the addition of Andy Dalton. At least one other sportsbook, William Hill, dropped the Bears from 40-1 to 50-1 after the Dalton arrival.

It doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter in 2021, but it’s leaning that way. Even if the Bears take a quarterback with the 20th pick in the draft, Dalton seems to have the inside track to start the season as the starter, with the rookie not playing — at least not initially.

The Bears could have done worse than Dalton. He led the Bengals to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, and he performed well at times in place of Dak Prescott during his 2020 stint with the Cowboys.

Dalton will see the Bengals for the second straight year since leaving Cincinnati. Last year, he beat his former team 30-7. This year, the Bengals will visit Chicago.