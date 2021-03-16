Bears have interest in Andy Dalton

Getty Images

The Bears’ quest for a quarterback could lead them to Andy Dalton.

After Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to terms with Washington, crossing him off the Bears’ list, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that Dalton could be headed to the Bears.

That follows a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who said Dalton is generating “significant interest” from the Bears.

Last year Dalton started nine games for the Cowboys and was mediocre, but the Bears may think “mediocre” is an improvement for them at the quarterback position. Dalton previously spent nine years as the starting quarterback for the Bengals.

With Mitch Trubisky hitting free agency, the Bears are down to Nick Foles on the roster currently. It’s possible that Foles could be the starter for the Bears in 2021, but with General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy knowing their jobs are on the line this season, they would surely prefer an upgrade. They may think Dalton can provide that.