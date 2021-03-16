Bengals to sign Chidobe Awuzie to three-year deal

Getty Images

Cincinnati has made a move to improve its defense by adding a cornerback.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Chidobe Awuzie.

The Cowboys selected Awuzie in the second round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first four seasons with the club, playing 49 games and starting 42. He was limited to eight games with six starts in 2020 after suffering a hamstring injury early in the season.

Awuzie has recorded four interceptions, 37 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Awuzie is the second defensive piece Cincinnati has brought in during the negotiating period, as the club agreed to terms with Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal on Monday.