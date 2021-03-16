Bills agree to terms with Matt Haack

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed a new punter in Michael Palardy and their old one has found a new home in the same division.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Matt Haack has agreed to terms on a deal with the Bills. Those terms have not been reported at this time.

Haack spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins and averaged 44.7 yards per kick. He also threw a one-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders during a win over the Eagles in Week 13 of the 2019 season.

The Bills’ incumbent punter Corey Bojorquez is a restricted free agent and the agreement with Haack would suggest that he won’t be tendered a contract to remain with the team.