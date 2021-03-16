Bills made a run at Rob Gronkowski

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski wanted to dip his toe into free agency. The Bills wanted to slam his toe, his foot, and the rest of his body through a folding table.

Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that the Bills made a run at signing Gronk, extending a “similar offer” to the veteran tight end as the one-year, $10 million deal he signed to stay in Tampa Bay.

The Buffalo interest may have helped squeeze some more money out of the Bucs. As explained on Tuesday’s PFT Live, eight figures seems high for a guy who doesn’t move like he used to, and who spends plenty of time blocking.

Though he had a huge game in the Super Bowl and remains a key presence given among other things his size, $10 million is a hefty price tag.

In Buffalo, Gronkowski would have provided an intriguing addition to the receiving corps. At tight end, the Bills still have Dawson Knox. Tyler Kroft is currently a free agent.

If Gronk had gone to Buffalo, he still would have returned to Tampa; the Bills are due to play there in 2021.