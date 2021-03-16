Broncos to exercise Von Miller’s option for 2021

Getty Images

Von Miller was unable to play in 2020 due to an ankle injury suffered during practice at the start of the season.

But the MVP of Super Bowl 50 will remain with Denver in 2021.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee on Miller’s $18 million salary for the upcoming season, keeping him in the fold.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Miller declined a restructured deal last week that included a pay cut. But General Manager George Paton wanted to keep Miller. And based on the market value of contracts signed by edge rushers in free agency, Miller’s $18 million salary was palatable.

Miller has been one of the league’s most productive pass rushers since entering the league back in 2011, registering 106 sacks. Until the 2020 season, he also had displayed notable durability, playing 95 of a possible 96 regular-season games from 2014-2019.

Miller turns 32 on March 26. In 2019, he registered 8.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits. It was his first time since 2013 that he didn’t reach double digit sacks — and in that season he played only nine games.