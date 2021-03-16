Cardinals re-sign Kelvin Beachum

Getty Images

Tackle Kelvin Beachum is sticking with the Cardinals.

Beachum signed with the team last July and started all 16 games for the team at right tackle during the 2020 season. The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that he’s agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the club.

Beachum was a starter with the Jets, Jaguars, and Steelers before landing in Arizona and has 120 NFL games under his belt.

The Cardinals drafted Josh Jones in the third round of last year’s draft and he could fit into the picture at right tackle if Beachum doesn’t perform up to expectations this year. They also had Marcus Gilbert opt out last season, but it’s unclear if he plans to return this season.