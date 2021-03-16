Chargers re-sign Michael Badgley

Getty Images

The Chargers are poised for a kicking competition in training camp.

After bringing in Tristan Vizcaino earlier this month, Los Angeles will re-sign Michael Badgley to a one-year deal, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Badgley was slated to become a restricted free agent.

Badgley just completed his third season as an undrafted free agent out of Miami. He’s made 80 percent of his career field goals, but missed nine attempts in 2020 — including five from 40-49 yards and four from at least 50 yards. Badgley’s field goal percentage of 72.7 ranked 24th of 27 kickers with at least 20 attempts.

Vizcaino appeared in one game in 2020 for the 49ers, connecting on three field goals and three extra points.