Chiefs tendering Andrew Wylie

After agreeing to terms with guard Joe Thuney on Monday, the Chiefs have made another move to solidify their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Kansas City will tender restricted free agent guard Andrew Wylie.

Wylie started 14 games for the Chiefs in 2020, mainly playing at right guard. But he bumped out to right tackle for Super Bowl LV after Eric Fisher tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship game, prompting Mike Remmers to move from right to left tackle.

Wylie has been with the Chiefs since late in the 2017 season, after short stints with the Colts, Browns, and Chargers. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan and has started 35 games for Kansas City since 2018.