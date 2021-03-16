Colts place second-round tender on Zach Pascal

Getty Images

The Colts have moved to keep restricted free agent Zach Pascal.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis has placed a second-round tender on the wide receiver. That will pay Pascal $3.38 million if he plays on it in 2021.

Pascal was an undrafted free agent in 2017, initially signing with Washington before moving to the Titans. He arrived in Indianapolis in 2018, and has been a significant contributor in his three years with the club.

Pascal led the Colts in receiving yards in 2019 and was second on the team in 2020 with 607 and 629, respectively. He’s also caught five touchdowns in each of the last two years.

Overall, Pascal has 112 receptions for 1,504 yards with 12 TDs in three years.

If another team were to sign Pascal as a restricted free agent, that club would owe the Colts a second-round pick.