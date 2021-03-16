Colts to place second-round tender on tight end Mo Alie-Cox

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will place a second-round restricted free agent tender on tight end Mo Alie-Cox, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The Colts had until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to determine whether they would place a tender on Alie-Cox. The second-round tender carries a contract value of $3.384 million for the 2021 season, though it is non-guaranteed.

Alie-Cox, a former college basketball player at Virginia Commonwealth, began to get settled in his football role last season with the Colts. He played in 15 games with six starts, catching 31 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

Alie-Cox can still negotiate contracts with other teams and sign an offer sheet. The Colts would have the right to match any offer signed by Alie-Cox and would get a second-round pick as compensation should they decline to match the agreement.