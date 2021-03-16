Derek Wolfe agrees to three-year, $12 million deal with Ravens

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Derek Wolfe is staying with the Ravens, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.

The team agreed to a terms with Wolfe on a three-year, $12 million deal.

The veteran indicated earlier in the day he was close to re-signing with the Ravens, who didn’t want to lose another defender. The Ravens already saw Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue walk in free agency.

Wolfe, 31, started eight games for the Ravens last season, playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps. He started 108 games in eight seasons for the Broncos.

In his career, Wolfe has 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and 17 pass breakups.