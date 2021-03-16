Dolphins add running back Malcolm Brown

Getty Images

Last year the Dolphins traded for running back Matt Breida and signed running back Jordan Howard and didn’t get much return on their investment. But that’s not stopping the Dolphins from going shopping at the running back store again.

This time it’s former Rams running back Malcolm Brown who is signing with the Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Last year Brown played for the Rams and had 101 carries for 419 yards and five touchdowns, with another 23 catches for 162 yards.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Brown is any better than Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, the two incumbent running backs in Miami who are both under contract at league-minimum salaries. The Dolphins may again find that the cheap running backs they already have are better than the one they signed in free agency.