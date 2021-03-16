Dolphins tender Adam Pankey

Getty Images

The Dolphins opted against tendering wide receiver Isaiah Ford as a restricted free agent, but they are moving to hold onto another player in that group.

Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is tendering offensive lineman Adam Pankey. There’s no word on what level tender they’re using, but the $2.133 million right of first refusal tender may make sense given Pankey’s limited playing time.

Pankey played six games and made one start for the Dolphins over the last two seasons. He also appeared in two games for the Packers over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Center Ted Karras remains on track for unrestricted free agency on the offensive line in Miami.