Doug Pederson calls reports of Carson Wentz friction “a little misnomer”

The relationship was called “fractured beyond repair.” They reportedly didn’t speak for weeks.

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson pushed back against those characterizations during a podcast appearance with John Clark on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I do believe that there’s a little misnomer out there that Carson and I were on such bad terms, and I’ve never felt that way,” Pederson said.

Pederson didn’t specifically address the report that quarterback and coach went up to 10 weeks without speaking during the season, a claim that seems at best an exaggeration given the inherently close relationship between those two specific jobs.

“I understand where Carson’s coming from because it’s difficult,” Pederson added. “When you’re the starter and things like this happen and you basically get benched. Our season wasn’t going the way we wanted it to go and it’s difficult. It’s difficult for any player to go through that. . . . You’ve got to have the conversations, you’ve got to have the open-door policy, and you’ve got to communicate, and felt like we did that. . . .

Pederson, who was fired after the season, says he’ll continue to root for Wentz, who officially will be traded on Wednesday.

“I still have a lot of respect [for Wentz] and we drafted him five years ago to be the guy and I’m excited to see what he does with the Colts now. And he has a fresh start too. I think that’s something that players go through in their careers. . . . I know that’s what he’s looking forward to and I’m excited to watch his career moving forward.”

Wentz became an MVP candidate in 2017, and he performed well in 2018 (until injured) and 2019 (until concussed on an uncalled illegal hit in the playoffs). Last year, things went haywire. In 2021, we’ll learn more about whether last season was an aberration or the start of a new trend.