Doug Pederson: Philadelphia firing is “water under the bridge”

Getty Images

The Eagles win Super Bowl LII with head coach Doug Pederson on Feb. 4, 2018.

By that date three years later, Pederson had been fired.

But as the calendar reads March, Pederson said during an appearance on the “Takeoff with John Clark” podcast that he’s moved on from the way things ended for him in Philadelphia.

“It’s water under the bridge,” Pederson said.

Pederson was fired after compiling a 42-37-1 regular-season record in five years, plus a 4-2 record in the postseason. The Eagles finished 4-11-1 in 2020.

“From a closure standpoint, I just think about those great times, great moments I had in the five years,” Pederson said. “Obviously, we had a rough season this past year and things didn’t go our way and the injuries and whatnot. But I don’t focus on that. I focus on the good times, the good things, the people I’ve met, the relationships that I have and still hold dear to my heart. That, to me, gives me closure on any decision that was made. Because I know that I can obviously hold my head up high. Very proud of what I did in the five years in Philadelphia, obviously bringing that organization and that city a championship.”

Pederson noted he doesn’t regret standing his ground on wanting to make decisions on his coaching staff, saying, “I feel like as the head coach, you should have that opportunity to have the guys around you. Because then it’s on me, then it’s my decision.”

The former head coach also said he would’ve liked the opportunity to turn things around in Philadelphia, but understands why team owner Jeffrey Lurie made the decision to move on.

“I just continue to focus on those positives and think about my time there and think about if this were the time — and obviously this was the time — for me to leave, well guess what, I’m going out on a high note, I’m going out on top,” Pederson said. “I’m going out as a Super Bowl winning head coach in Philadelphia. Hopefully, I’ll be welcomed back in the city one day, whether I’m coaching on the other sideline or just coming back to visit. I look forward to those moments.”