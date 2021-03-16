Former NFL player, assistant coach Rusty Tillman dies at 75

Getty Images

Rusty Tillman, who spent 30 years playing and coaching in the NFL, died Sunday, the Seahawks announced. He was 75.

Tillman became a special teams standout in his eight seasons playing for Washington. Tillman, who was nicknamed “The King,” played seven different special teams positions and was voted a special teams captain from 1974-77.

Tillman retired after the ’77 season and began his coaching career with the Seahawks two years later. He coached special teams, linebackers, tight ends and spent three seasons as defensive coordinator in his career with Seattle from 1979-94.

His 16 seasons with the Seahawks, which spanned three head coaches, makes him the longest-tenured coach in franchise history.

Tillman also was the head coach of the XFL’s New York/New Jersey Hitmen during the league’s first run in 2001.

“Rusty was one of the great special teams players of all time when he was with Washington,” former Seahawks safety and defensive backs coach Paul Moyer told the team website. “He was a legend. He was one of the best motivators and is one of the greatest special teams players and coaches of all time.”