Giants re-sign Austin Johnson

The Giants are set to lose Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings as a free agent, but they have reached an agreement to hold onto another one of their defensive tackles.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that they have agreed to a one-year deal with Austin Johnson. Per other reports, it is a one-year, $3 million deal for Johnson.

Johnson joined the Giants last year after spending his first four seasons with the Titans. The 2016 second-round pick had 18 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble while appearing in every game as a reserve.

The Giants also moved to hold onto Leonard Williams by giving him the franchise tag, but Tomlinson’s loss would be a big one on their defensive front.