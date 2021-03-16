Jaguars launch season-ticket campaign, with a price hike

Getty Images

The Jaguars have spent plenty of money on new players in the past 24 hours. Coincidentally, or not, they’re launching a season-ticket campaign today — and the prices are going up.

The average price for season-ticket renewals will increase by 7.2 percent. The team points out that two-thirds of all seats will see an increase of $4 or less per game.

The release from the team touts the arrival of coach Urban Meyer and the fact that the Jaguars hold the first overall pick in the draft. By rule, they can’t announce any of the players with whom they’ve agreed to terms until tomorrow after 4:00 p.m. ET.

New arrivals include safety Rayshawn Jenkins (four years, $35 million), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (three years, $24.4 million), receiver Jamal Agnew (three years, $14.25 million), tight end Chris Manhertz (two years, $7.25 million), running back Carlos Hyde (two years, $4.5 million), and safety Johnathan Ford (two years, $4.2 million). They also retained defensive end Dawuane Smoot on a two-year, $14 million deal.

The question becomes whether they’re spending to improve their team or spending for business/P.R. purposes. The signing of former Robertson-Harris has perplexed some; as one executive with a non-AFC South team put it, the contract for Robertson-Harris is “really bad, like WTF bad.” (In 2020, Robertson-Harris had zero sacks and suffered an injury. He has 13 career starts and 7.5 career sacks.)

Regardless, good seats are available.