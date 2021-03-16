Jaguars to add Jihad Ward

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen is bringing one of the players he coached in Baltimore down to Jacksonville.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, free agent defensive end Jihad Ward will sign with the Jaguars. Cullen was Ward’s position coach for the last two seasons with the Ravens.

Ward entered the league as a Raiders second-round pick back in 2016. But he was traded to Dallas for wide receiver Ryan Switzer in 2018. Dallas cut Ward and he signed with the Colts, though he played just nine games over two seasons for Indianapolis. Ward signed with Baltimore in the middle of 2019 and re-signed with the club last March.

Ward appeared in 10 games for the Ravens in 2020, recording 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and a pair of passes defensed.

On Monday, the Jaguars kept Dawuane Smoot and signed Roy Robertson-Harris to bolster their defensive line.