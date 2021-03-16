Jaguars to sign Marvin Jones

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Marvin Jones said he wanted to sign somewhere that he’ll get paid and have a chance to get a Super Bowl ring, but he may have prioritized the pay.

Jones is signing with the Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

That sends him to the team that had the worst record in the NFL last year, but it does reunite him with Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was the Lions’ offensive coordinator the last two years. Jones has spent the last five seasons with Detroit.

Last year Jones started all 16 games for the Lions and had 76 catches for 978 yards and nine touchdowns.