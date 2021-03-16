Jameis Winston gets $5.5 million, with $7 million more available

USA TODAY Sports

The one-year contract given by the Saints to quarterback Jameis Winston has a maximum value of $12.5 million. He’ll make at least $5.5 million.

Per a source with knowledge of the details, Winston receives a $4.5 million signing bonus and a $1 million base salary. With two voidable years on the back end, his cap number will be only $2.5 million in 2021.

Winston can make another $7 million via a variety of incentives. The factors include playing time, wins, playoff wins, team success, passing yards, completion percentage, passer rating, touchdown passes, and overall individual improvement.

It’s a lot like the Cam Newton deal, with a higher base ($5.5 million vs. $5 million) and a lower upside ($12.5 million vs. $14 million). Like Newton, Winston needs to play in order to make the money.

Saints coach Sean Payton envisions that Winston will compete for the job. It out likely will be Taysom Hill or Winston as the starter. There’s a good chance we’ll see both at some point this year.