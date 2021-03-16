Marquise Goodwin reverts back to 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers traded Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles on draft weekend, but the receiver opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. Due to the conditions of the trade, Goodwin’s rights revert back to the 49ers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It likely is a procedural move, with Goodwin unlikely to fit in the 49ers’ plans.

The move saves the Eagles $4.28 million in cap space.

The 49ers must send the Eagles their original seventh-round pick this year, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Eagles still have work to do at the position with a room of young receivers that includes last year’s first-round pick Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower. Philadelphia does own the sixth overall choice, which it could use on a wideout.

Goodwin, 30, spent three seasons with the 49ers after four with the Bills. He has 140 catches for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns.