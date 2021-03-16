Packers place second-round tender on Robert Tonyan

Getty Images

The Packers have moved to secure tight end Robert Tonyan‘s return to the team for the 2021 season.

According to multiple reports, the Packers have tendered Tonyan as a restricted free agent at the second-round level. That sets him up to make $3.384 million and the Packers would get a second-round pick if they opt not to match an offer from another team for his services.

Tonyan caught 14 passes in his first two seasons with the Packers before breaking out last season. He had 52 catches for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season and eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Marcedes Lewis, who joined Tonyan as the team’s top two tight ends last year, is set for unrestricted free agency.

The Packers also tendered defensive back Chandon Sullivan at the right of first refusal level. That tender comes with a $2.133 million salary and no compensation if Sullivan leaves for another team.