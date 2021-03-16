Packers will not tender RFA Tyler Lancaster

Getty Images

The Packers will not tender defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, according to multiple reports.

Lancaster signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018 and has been a rotational defender for the last three years. He’s started multiple games in each of his three seasons, playing around a third of Green Bay’s defensive snaps in the last two years. He also played 34 percent of the special teams snaps in 2020.

In 43 career games with 18 starts, Lancaster has 79 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. He did not register a sack, TFL, or QB hit in 15 contests last season.