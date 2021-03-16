Patriots tear up their compensatory pick playbook

Getty Images

On Monday, we praised the Ravens for remaining true to their obsession with working free agency in a way that maximizes compensatory draft picks. On Monday, the Patriots tore that page from their offseason playbook and shredded it.

The Patriots typically are extremely sensitive to the formula for determining compensatory picks. It hinges primarily on losing more players in traditional free agency. By signing players — the Patriots agreed to terms with seven unrestricted free agents on Monday alone — the Pats are willingly forfeiting any potential eligibility for compensatory picks in 2022.

The willingness to so quickly surrender such tools for long-term roster management and development underscores the mindset that has taken root in New England after an uncharacteristic losing season, the team’s first since 2000. They want to re-establish themselves quickly, and they’re doing it by using cash and cap space in free agency.

Not that they spent recklessly. It all seemed like a targeted and focused effort to shop for bargains pre-emptively, persuading agents to take offers now that likely wouldn’t get any better, now or later. Given the unique dynamics of 2021 free agency, which features reduced dollars in comparison to last year, there’s been a nagging fear for players and agents that their financial ship won’t come in. The Patriots, by all appearances, made a pitch premised on the train leaving the station, and that the players they wanted needed to get on board or risk being left behind.

While it remains to be seen whether any, some, or all of these players work out for the Patriots, the fact that New England has so willingly ignored the potential for compensatory draft picks shows that the cupboard is relatively bare, and that the Pats needed to begin to fill it up. Throw in the fact that coach Bill Belichick is creeping toward 70, and those compensatory picks to be used in 13 months and developed thereafter may have far less meaning to Belichick than they had in prior years.