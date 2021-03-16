Patriots tear up their compensatory pick playbook

March 16, 2021
On Monday, we praised the Ravens for remaining true to their obsession with working free agency in a way that maximizes compensatory draft picks. On Monday, the Patriots tore that page from their offseason playbook and shredded it.

The Patriots typically are extremely sensitive to the formula for determining compensatory picks. It hinges primarily on losing more players in traditional free agency. By signing players — the Patriots agreed to terms with seven unrestricted free agents on Monday alone — the Pats are willingly forfeiting any potential eligibility for compensatory picks in 2022.

The willingness to so quickly surrender such tools for long-term roster management and development underscores the mindset that has taken root in New England after an uncharacteristic losing season, the team’s first since 2000. They want to re-establish themselves quickly, and they’re doing it by using cash and cap space in free agency.

Not that they spent recklessly. It all seemed like a targeted and focused effort to shop for bargains pre-emptively, persuading agents to take offers now that likely wouldn’t get any better, now or later. Given the unique dynamics of 2021 free agency, which features reduced dollars in comparison to last year, there’s been a nagging fear for players and agents that their financial ship won’t come in. The Patriots, by all appearances, made a pitch premised on the train leaving the station, and that the players they wanted needed to get on board or risk being left behind.

While it remains to be seen whether any, some, or all of these players work out for the Patriots, the fact that New England has so willingly ignored the potential for compensatory draft picks shows that the cupboard is relatively bare, and that the Pats needed to begin to fill it up. Throw in the fact that coach Bill Belichick is creeping toward 70, and those compensatory picks to be used in 13 months and developed thereafter may have far less meaning to Belichick than they had in prior years.

  1. So, were the Patriots supposed to ignore making their team better this year, just to they could get some mid to late round draft picks later? Just because they need the talent this season does not mean they have torn the proverbial page from their playbook. In fact, it likely makes more sense to sign a bunch of guys in one season, and possibly get back to earning picks next offseason, than to sign one or two guys every year, and rarely get those picks.

  2. Reeks of desperation. Signing seven FAs the first day is NOT the Patriot way. But I guess “The Patriot Way” left for Tampa and all that is left is a desperate old man grasping for some hope of relevance.

  3. Belichick could sort of be going all in this season because, unlike seasons past, he doesn’t have Brady there to cover up the teams flaws. Could another sub-par year cause the hoodie to retire? Who knows. I don’t think he’d want to go out on a losing season.

  4. The Patriots normally trade down in the draft. In 2012, they traded up twice in the first round to get Donta Hightower and Chandler Jones.

    Hightower doesn’t have great regular season stats but made 2 huge plays in 2 Superbowl wins.

    Chandler Jones was traded after the incident with police and continues to produce in AZ. He didn’t help the Patriots win a SB, but the trade lead to acquiring Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell who did help them win SB’s.

    No idea how these free agent moves will pan out, but always interesting when the Patriots change course.

  5. The beginning of the end of Belichick. First losing season since 2000. Let’s see, oh, just a coincidence those years are Tom Brady’s first and last years there. Keep telling yourself it was BB and enjoy the Koolaid

  6. Let’s face it. BB is a human being, and I guarantee you “Bob” Kraft is looking at him sideways thinking I let the wrong one go after Brady won again, and BB reverted back to his average before or without Brady, 7-9 which is about what he was with Bernie Kosar, Drew Bledsoe, etc. Average. He knows if Tampa is great again this year and he goes 7-9, 8-8 he might be done.

  8. It’s called being pragmatic instead of being dogmatic, with a ton of cap space and a mediocre roster you act accordingly.
    Belichick is smart and will react to present circumstances.

  9. such a stretch. they did it because BB is 70? really? they did it because it’s what’s best for this team right now. only time will tell whether or not their judgment was right but they obviously feel that with the current FA market they’re “buying low”. history would indicate they know what they’re doing.

  11. A combination of good cap space building restructures, shrewd extensions, and Tom Brady winning last year’s Super Bowl got Belichick to pull the trigger. If that’s what it takes good. I see a playoff team even with Cam.

  12. Yesterday was fascinating. The Patriots reminded me so much of how the Bills were during the drought years. No dominant starting QB, lots of cap space and a big 1st week of FA.

    Opposing fans used to deride it as “well, they won the offseason again.”

    Not that BB didn’t have to do that. But what’s different is that he HAD to do that. They made good moves and improved – but they went from a likely 3rd place team in the AFCE to a probable 3rd place team in the AFCE. They’ll be more competitive, but it’s still not quite enough to compete w/ Buffalo and Miami.

    Been there. But, it is also early. I’m most interested to see if they make a move at QB. That could be a game changer.

  13. They had a ton of cap space, it makes more sense to bring in Judon and Smith than do nothing and get some third day picks in return

  14. It’s the reality of the League. When you are winning, other teams try to sign your free agents. When you lose; not so much. Thus, the Patriots lost FAs over the previous seasons due to their always winning. The team suffered, last season they lost & demonstrated their FA well is empty. The system is designed to keep teams from always being the top dogs in their Conferences, which is what makes the Patriots’ run throughout the last two decades so impressive.

  15. As the ultimate BB apologist I will say this: Another genius approach! This is the year the players have the least leverage and are ready to jump on board early. Patriots did their homework and built the team early, approached the players and agents and came out with guns blazing. This is not a move of desperation but calculated aggression. It’s like buying stocks last April. A good number of draft picks this year too.

  16. You guys being critical of BB, when you know in your heart and soul your team would jump at the chance to get him to coach your team. Last year they missed, BTW are you same group that didn’t believe the the season would be completed back in OCT.

    with Brady leaving there would be fall out, with no preseason, a very late QB signing, 8 players opting out due to covid, you really think it was going to be a normal ear for any team?

    Next add the incentive to add close to 70 mill the folowing year in spending, 3rd in the NFL in a seson with a reduced cap….you don’t think BB thought of this? Did he like the outcome of last year, nope, but he probably knew that.

  18. Isn’t the spending floor this year close to $180 million? The Pats basically had to spend their free cap space, one way or the other, right? Isn’t the difference that they don’t usually have this much cap space? So they spent it on guys they like. None of whom, honestly, are huge names.

    Matthew Judon? Nelson Agolohor? Jonnu Smith? Good football players maybe, but not splashy names in the least. It’s neither desperate, nor outlandish. It’s just the most logical thing to do.

    That said, I think they’re basically an 8-8 team next year give or take a win or two depending on how the ball bounces.

