Patriots to sign Hunter Henry

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2021, 10:09 AM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
For the second day in a row, the Patriots have agreed to terms with a free agent tight end.

This time it’s veteran tight end Hunter Henry who is signing a three-year contract with New England, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Yesterday the Patriots agreed to sign former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. That means they have the top two tight ends on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents.

When healthy, Henry has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL, although he has struggled to stay healthy. Last year Henry played 14 games and had 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

78 responses to “Patriots to sign Hunter Henry

  4. Lol! BB!

    He loves the guy. Good luck dealing with this offense and defense (and special teams, the best in football).

    Two 2 sets, a top ol and run game. Enjoy! AFC on notice.

    Hmmm..Is it Stidham and weapons in camp or a mystery qb BB is selling them on?

    Hmmm.

    Lol!!

  6. Holy Schnikes. This is amazing. I may go down and ask Kraft for some money myself. I guess 7-9 shook ’em up a little. Good. It should.

  7. belicheck is a clearly making a tough nose run based offence that will see a ton of dual tight end sets…with a running qb in place…based on their defence if i’m the bills i’m gonna hold off on celebrating back to back afc east titles…

    – giants fan

  8. Wow. Trying to resurrect the days of the………deadliest………TE duo of all time, Grnk and Hernandez.

  9. This team won’t be out of the title conversation for very long. In fact, they will likely challenge for the AFC East title this coming season.

  11. Well Kyle Rudolph won’t be playing in NE. It’s starting to look like renegotiating his contract may have been the way to go.

  12. Gotta admit, I’m pretty stunned. I thought yesterday was a lot of splash but not too much substance – but having both Henry & Jonnu is pretty formidable.

    Pats are back in the mix. We’ll see if the chemistry in there, and if Cam can rise to the occasion (or if BB has a QB move up his sleeve).

    Bring it on. The AFC East will be fun.

  13. Smith with be listed as starting TE while Henry will start under “Flex” position on the Patriots internal fantasy football team.

  16. Cap will go up substantially with new TV deals. These contracts will be bargains in a couple years.

  17. Brady leaving and immediately winning a title must have really frosted The Hoodie. He’s on a war path.

  18. Patriots apparently are not willing to experience consecutive losing seasons. They are definitely doing all they can to improve the team. Having huge Cap Space to work with helps.

  19. Belichick is bringing in talent because he hasn’t drafted much talent lately. He also realizes that no matter how “genius’ he may be, he needs some actual talent to coach.

    Keep retracting from Stidham. You’re always wrong. I love it. You’re batting 143

  22. Trying to copy the Ravens Again! BB still dreams of his early days in the land of pleasant living.

    —–

    Yeah….these guys want to come to NE to play with Jarrett Stidham. You cracked the code

  25. LOL – Like Reiss said, BB is locking up playmakers for ‘modest’ deals before the salary cap jumps up next year.

  26. Thank you Bill! Tight end has been a huge weakness since Gronk left Henry and Smith will be forces to be reckoned with for the offense.

  28. Wow. Trying to resurrect the days of the………deadliest………TE duo of all time, Grnk and Hernandez.
    ——————————-
    Well at least one of those tight ends was deadly.

  29. BB is so upset with last season that he’s making the mistake of many GMs — signing too many high $$$ FAs. They will not compete against the Bills.

  32. Belichick decided to let Brady leave.

    THEN decides to fill the toybox?

    Maybe the man has lost it.

  34. Watching my Dolphins pick Tua with Herbert on the board just got a lot worse with the Pats putting it back together with real coaching staff. I don’t see any way we compete with the Bills and Pats in 2021. If we take a wide out at 3 it will guarantee we are mediocre for a long time to come. We need to trade down for a first next year and a pick the draft this year. When the draft is over if Watson is still in Houston get on the phone and trade our two firsts next year and a first in 2023 for Watson. Only way we compete in this division.

  35. Just like the offseason after they lost the AFC title game to Colts – Moss, Welker and Donte Stallworth.

    His first offseason w/NE he also went scorched earth

  37. There will have to be some corresponding cuts coming , I think they have spent more than the 63 mill or so they had to spend, and they still will need to sign their draft class about 7 mil give or take- hopefullt they are aggressive in the draft and go after either lance or fields, Cam would seem to be the perfect mentor for either of those guys- and if all pans out they should be starting by mid season

  38. This is awesome…I love it! BB has to have a QB plan up his sleeve, unless Cam Newton has done a complete 180. We will see. In any case, he is doing what the fans have been asking for, all without one presser or soundbite.

  40. BB knows that his QBs now can’t carry the team on their backs the way Brady did with the bargain-bin cast that he gave Brady. So now it’s BB who’s frantic to prove he can still rule the East, at the least. It will be more fun to watch the Pats this season.

  42. Belichick understands the impact of a low cap this year (greater depth of free agents) and increase in caps going forward as the new TV deal (which Kraft has been negotiating) kicks in. So, while most are scratching their heads, to me it’s just Belichick understanding the economics of the labor market (as GM) and the players he needs to win (as HC). After all, he has an econ degree from Wesleyan.

  46. After the Patriots v San Diego game last year, Belichick pursued Henry off the field like a puppy dog. That was highly unusual and portentous. Bill was on to 2021 way early.

  49. Is there a human being alive better at assessing NFL talent and utilizing it effectively? I don’t think so.

  50. But I was told here on these boards that no free agents would ever want to sign to play in New England now that Brady is gone?

  52. After another 7-9 season and losing the division to Buffalo Belichick won’t have anymore excuses.

  53. They are needing to add a lot of players in free agency so they can trade all their draft picks for a #1 QB…

  54. Boy, haters are really scratching and clawing now. Love this. It’s a good point that you can’t buy a team, but if anyone can put it together, it’s Bill Belichick. I’m glad he was able to put his ego aside, admit the roster needed a big influx of talent, created the cap space and went out and got it done. As far as Newton goes, I’m convinced the Pats opening day starter is not on the roster yet.

  55. This is all taking place because of how far under the cap they are.

    BB is not the best drafter at defensive backs and receivers.

    But he is great at evaluating pro talent, so I’m more comfortable with free agent pick ups than his drafting.

    Big move this year, QB is the only question mark IMO.

  56. Deadliest combo since Gronk and Hernandez? Do you mean that in the literal sense or football sense. Would have been better off using the coin on Thuney and the line. Or a real QB. BB needs a real GM.

  57. They are definitely winning the Super Bowl now, right Patriots fans? It’s funny how every player stinks until the Patriots sign them then they tout them as a guaranteed Hall-of-Famer and Super Bowl winner. Henry was 12th in receptions for TEs last year. He was behind Gronk, some guy named Dalton Schultz (DAL) and George Kittle (who only played eight games). But yeah, keep drinking that Kool-Aid.

  58. The Patriots are going to run the ball down the throats of the new small and fast defenses designed to stop the pass and use play action passing. Aglohar will keep them honest over the top.

    Bill is one cunning coach. Always the contrarian.

  59. The Chargers confuse me. It’s great they got a strong center and there may be more good moves to come. But changing to many coaches and skill players around their new QB, after a season where he looked phenomenal, seems like a risky strategy.

    These moves by the Pats look great, though. The players they’re signing seem like a great complement to Newton, taking some pressure off him and also complementing his style of play.

    It’s still strange to me how mediocre Newton was last year. If he’s healthy, I can see them competing with the Bills for the division.

  60. Belichick about to put a pretty good offensive team together. Also, if people notice, it’s being tailored to Newton’s skill set with the TEs as the focal point. They’re going to be an issue.

  63. these signings make a lot of sense seeing their QB can’t throw the ball more than 10 yards.

  64. You do realize he had NO cap money last year?
    ==========

    Teams do whatever they want to do with their cap dollar.

    This year is the ultimate reflection of that.

  65. Don’t kid yourself. Owners of other teams are freaking out, and asking their operations guys: What are the Patriots doing?

    They are not dismissing Belichick. They are finally catching on and they fear he’s building another dominating team for the long term.

  67. “Is there a human being alive better at assessing NFL talent and utilizing it effectively? I don’t think so.”

    _________________________________

    Can I say “yes”?

    You got the latter part right, 100%. No one coaches up players better than BB.

    But he’s hit & miss on talent. I’ve never seen him as a very good GM. Brady taking pay cuts and attracting FA’s to take less money to play with him really helped him for years.

    Now, the Pats are paying top dollar. It really remains to be seen if this will all work. We’ve seen countless teams have this kind of splashy first week of FA over the years; very few have ended up being true contenders in the regular season.

  68. Even some Pats fans are complete morons still sucking their thumbs in Brady underoos. Priceless!
    ==========

    Some?

    I think you underestimate your audience..

  69. Goodell is considering a league order taking away draft picks from the Patriots and and any QB trades to New England.

  70. The Chargers confuse me. It’s great they got a strong center and there may be more good moves to come. But changing to many coaches and skill players around their new QB, after a season where he looked phenomenal, seems like a risky strategy.
    ==========

    Terrible owner = terrible organization

    Whats to be surprised about?

  72. I’ll believe all of this will come together once Belichick can land a decent QB. I’ll even take Minshew.

    If I see Cam Newton starting, or if that’s the grand plan, this year will be more like last year.

  74. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are like the TJ Maxx version of Gronk and Aaron Hernandez.

  76. BB was like Scrooge McDuck swimming in his cash….now he’s just making it rain!

    Love it. Pats will run a 2 TE set. They are much more physical on Offense when Defenses are becoming more and more smaller/faster. Pats should be able to wear them down. Also on D, they shored up with run D and added a very talented LB to help beef up the middle. This should allow Uche and Wino blitz/rush with exotic looks. I expect BB to deal Gilmore and draft a CB early.

  78. Belichick loves the 2 tight end set, so either he knows something about Cam Newton that we don’t, or there is some more quarterback news coming via the draft or free agency.

