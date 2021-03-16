Patriots to sign Hunter Henry

Getty Images

For the second day in a row, the Patriots have agreed to terms with a free agent tight end.

This time it’s veteran tight end Hunter Henry who is signing a three-year contract with New England, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Yesterday the Patriots agreed to sign former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. That means they have the top two tight ends on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents.

When healthy, Henry has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL, although he has struggled to stay healthy. Last year Henry played 14 games and had 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns.