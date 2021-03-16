Raiders cut center Rodney Hudson

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson recently called center Rodney Hudson a very valuable piece of the Raiders’ offense. But apparently his value was something less than what was left of his contract.

Instead of keeping Hudson, the Raiders have released him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move is a big surprise, both because Hudson is a good player and because the move doesn’t actually help the Raiders’ cap situation, as they take on a slightly bigger dead cap hit than keeping Hudson would have cost. It’s possible the Raiders will designate Hudson a post-June 1 release, in which case about half of his dead cap hit will move to their 2022 cap.

The Raiders have now said goodbye to four of their five offensive line starters from 2020, with Hudson joining guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson in getting cut. The Raiders also traded tackle Trent Brown to New England.

Rebuilding the offensive line is going to be a major offseason task for coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock.

Hudson is a three-time Pro Bowler who has spent the last six years with the Raiders. He’ll have plenty of suitors in free agency.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Raiders cut center Rodney Hudson

  1. After cutting their entire o-line, the raiders are planning to put up a bunch of folding chairs instead

  2. Mayock and Gruden aren’t building a team. They are constantly disassembling the Raiders. Why would they let 4 starters on the Offensive Line walk away? Why?

  3. Tom Cable is as good as any OLine coach in the game. I’m anxious to see their starting line, but I’m not worried. There’s free agency and a draft coming soon. They also have some decent depth. They’ll be ready week one.

  4. Ravens on line 1. The centers the Ravens currently have can’t even snap the ball

  5. I’m sure somebody will track it down, but what are the odds that Gruden the announcer said like a million times how important consistency was for an O-line?

  8. Chucky is just doing everything in his power to make Russell Wilson feel at home after the big trade goes down…

  11. Why? It just doesn’t make sense. They were known as one of the most solid offensive lines in the league.

  12. Yeah, the Raiders have jettisoned their entire offensive line. But hey Gruden has the most expensive backup quarterback in the league sitting on the bench so all is well in his warped $100 million world.

  14. This is bizarre. There has to be more to this that we don’t know about.

  16. Mayock is in over his head as a GM. Does anyone really think he is going to win a superbowl in Vegas?

  17. This came as a shock. I’m honestly wondering what the hell the Raiders are thinking. Our o-line was one of our strengths, and everyone knows Carr needs time to throw to be at his best. I really hope Gruden and Mayock know what they’re doing.

  20. James played very well when he filled in for Hudson. I hate to see Hudson go but the Raiders must have something big going down!?

  21. Wow so the rebuilding begins again what the hell is Gruden and only him because he’s the shot caller doing I gave him the benefit of the doubt on the Mack trade but since then he’s been rebuilding a 12 story building for three years and still not done with the first floor I can’t see how he’s making us better Aghlor, Hud and most of the O-line we probably went from 8-8 to a 5-11 team the 2021 season hasn’t even started and it feels like it’s over already to me smh….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.